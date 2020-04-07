LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walgreens is bringing drive-thru coronavirus testing to Kentucky.
The company announced in a press release Tuesday that it's including Kentucky as it expands its current testing program to 15 stores in seven states. Other states that will have drive-thru testing include Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas.
Walgreens is still working with federal and state health officials to determine where the sites will be located. According to the release, the sites are planned for "select hot spot markets with escalating rates of COVID-19 cases."
The pharmacy chain said it plans to test up to 3,000 people per day at each site, using Abbott’s new ID NOW COVID-19 test. The test can reportedly deliver positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes.
Patients must make an appointment to get tested. The new testing sites are expected to open up later this week and will be set up in temporary spaces, outside of the stores, where Walgreens pharmacists will oversee the self-administration of the COVID-19 test.
When the locations open, patients will be directed to testing sites by an online assessment tool that will be available on Walgreens' website and its mobile app.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.