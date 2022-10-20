LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walgreens will permanently close four of its Louisville locations next month.
The company said its store at 4149 Taylor Boulevard, near Bluegrass Avenue between the Beechmont and Hazelwood neighborhoods in southwest Louisville, will close Nov. 7.
The store at 7500 Terry Road, near Greenwood Road in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood, will close Nov. 9.
The 700 Algonquin Parkway location, at Taylor Boulevard in the Taylor Berry neighborhood near Churchill Downs, will close Nov. 14.
The store at 200 East Broadway and South Brook in downtown Louisville will close Nov. 17.
Walgreens cited changes in the market and customers' needs as reasons for the closures.
"As we expand as a leader in healthcare, we are focused on best meeting the needs of patients and customers in communities we serve by creating the right network of stores in the right locations," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement to WDRB News. "When faced with the difficult task of closing a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, for example."
The company said customers will have their prescriptions sent to the nearest Walgreens, and they will be notified of the change.
"In most cases, patients do not need to take any action. We automatically transfer their pharmacy files to the nearest Walgreens," the spokesperson's statement continued. "Patients receive notice about any changes through mail and other means to provide details about continued access to their prescriptions and other services."
