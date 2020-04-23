LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In an effort to increase social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart's CEO is asking customers to walk in one direction through aisles while shopping.
"When you're in the store shopping, we just ask that you please follow the directions of the traffic that way we can keep people separated as you shop," John Furner says in a video explaining how the one-aisles work.
The one-way aisles started Thursday, April 23, with floor markers and associates directing customers when necessary. Earlier in April, the retail giant began limiting the number of customers in its stores to five for every 1,000 square feet to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Walmart counts the number of people going inside stores and has customers enter and exit through separate doors.
Walmart pharmacies also have barriers and signs on the floor to remind people to stay apart while waiting.
Plexiglass barriers have been installed in the checkout lanes, and workers have their temperatures checked before each shift. They're also required to wear masks.
