LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 vaccine is now available at Walmart in Kentucky, the company announced Wednesday.
The grocery giant said shots are now been given out at 13 Walmart stores across the state, including Fern Creek, La Grange, Shelbyville, Carrollton and Lebanon.
In Kentucky, the vaccine is currently only available to people in tiers 1A and 1B, which includes health care workers, first responders, people over the age of 70 and teachers.
Those who are ages 60 or older, anyone with high risk conditions and other essential workers will be eligible for the vaccine in the next phase of the rollout.
Walmart says it plans to launch online sign ups for the vaccinations, but as of right now, those eligible can only sign up through the state health department when appointments become available.
