LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police troopers are searching for three men they say aren't following the rules of the Sex Offender Registry.
KSP said Mikel Hutchison has not lived at his registered address in Smithland, Kentucky, for more than a year. He is believed to be in the Paducah area.
Anthony Shelby also no longer lives as his registered address in Paducah, according to KSP. Police do not know where he might be.
The same goes for Joshua Cordle, who KSP said left the halfway house in Paducah where he was living.
Warrants are out for all three men.
Anyone with any knowledge of their whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721, or anonymously at 800-222-5555.
Citizens can also report tips anonymously through the KSP app, which is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.