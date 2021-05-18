Washington Co. Sheriff trauma kits-Department FB page.jpg

A $2,500 grant from Walmart, as well as a matching donation from the department, the Washington County Sheriff's Department will be able to give these trauma kits to its officers. (Washington County Sheriff's Department photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Washington County, Indiana, received a grant to buy trauma kits for police officers.

According to the sheriff's department, Walmart gave them $2,500. The department then matched the donation for the kits.

The Southeast Indiana Regional SWAT team provided training for the kits, which contain life-saving medical items such as a combat application tourniquet. The kits also come with first aid kits, gloves, gauze and other dressing, vent chest seals, a nasopharyngeal airway, a hypothermia blanket and EMT shears — which can cut through clothing.

