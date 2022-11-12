LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A water main break has shut off water to some Louisville residents near the Watterson Expressway.
According to the Louisville Water Company, the break occurred in the 4000 block of Taylor Boulevard. At this time, officials are unsure when the break happened.
But, Louisville Water says they have a crew headed to repair the water main.
At this time, it's unclear when the water will be turned back on. However, a WDRB viewer living in the 40215 area code says the Louisville Water Company believes it could be a few hours. The email was sent at 6:13 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.