LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Park is one of the top three best American riverwalks.
The Louisville park just finished third in USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards.
It's the highest rank the park has ever achieved.
Waterfront Park was developed in the late 1990s and now welcomes over two-and-a-half million visitors each year. It's also home to hundreds of events and concerts.
Detroit's International Riverwalk came in first place, followed by the Tampa Riverwalk.
