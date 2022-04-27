LOUISVILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's nothing like some live music and nice weather — Waterfront Wednesday is officially back.
Crowds gathered Wednesday evening down by the river for the return of the beloved annual concert series.
The show takes place on the Big Four Lawn next to the walking bridge. Music starts at 6 p.m. the last Wednesday of every month, through September.
Kentucky natives Nappy Roots headlined Wednesday's free show. Other artists playing this year include Maggie Rose, Bendigo Fletcher, the Yonder Mountain String Band and more.
The concert series was cut short last year due to COVID-19, but this year organizers plan to host shows through September.
The series started in 2002 and was formerly held on the Harbor Lawn before moving to the Big Four Lawn in 2011, according to organizers. Since then, more than 300 free shows have been held. It started with five shows from May through September but has since grown to six shows and was moved back to start in April.
Waterfront Wednesday has always been free, serving "as a cultural arts experience and a major economic driver for our downtown waterfront neighborhood attracting hundreds of thousands of music and park fans."
Check out the full lineup with dates by clicking here. Some acts are still to be determined.
