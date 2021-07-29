LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A large shipment is on its way from Louisville to Africa to help provide safe drinking water to people who badly need it.
Louisville nonprofit WaterStep partnered with UPS to ship more than 600 pieces of equipment to Kenya.
Teams are in place there to assemble those pieces into devices that will produce cleaning drinking water and bleach.
"To be able to fly this door-to-door, get it there fast, get it into people's hands quickly - UPS knows how to do all that," Mark Hogg, the founder and CEO of WaterStep said. "And they've been teaching us along the way so we're a better partner to them to get this work done, too."
WaterStep says the project will impact nearly two million people in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.
