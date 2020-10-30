LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waverly Hills Sanatorium sat quiet and empty Friday afternoon.
In years past, people from all across America would be gearing up to walk the hallways of the former tuberculosis hospital, one of the country's most haunted buildings.
The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has scared off any chance for the sanatorium to host a haunted house in 2020.
"It's a little bit of a mix," owner Tina Mattingly said about the changes. "A little bit of a haunted house and a tour throughout the building."
Tina and Charlie Mattingly knew there was no way to effectively host a haunted house and comply with coronavirus safety regulations. Changes had to be made, but there was no question about closing entirely.
"We had to do something," Tina Mattingly said. "Everybody expects us to do something for Halloween."
The sanitorium is only offering haunted tours this Halloween season, but they are different than tours offered throughout the rest of the year. The Waverly Hills staff has incorporated some haunted-house-like themes: creepy music and mannequins to heighten the atmosphere.
Groups walk through the entire building in waves. Participants are required to wear masks and follow social-distancing guidelines.
"My workers do; everybody does," Mattingly said. "We have hand sanitizing stations when they go in, when they go out."
It's not what you'd normally see during Halloweekend at Waverly Hills, but tradition will continue even during these frightening times.
"It's good," Mattingly said with a smile. "At least we're still here and still doing something."
And, of course, in typical Waverly style, there's some bone-chilling irony about all of this.
"COVID-19 is a virus," Mattingly said. "Tuberculosis was bacterial. But they kind of act the same."
