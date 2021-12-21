LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homeless people who died this year were honored in Louisville on Tuesday.
At least 61 homeless people died in the Louisville area in 2021. As part of National Homeless Persons Memorial Day, names were read off during a ceremony in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse.
Organizers say the goal is to bring attention to the difficulty of homelessness during winter months. Many of the people who were remembered were staying at the shelter at Wayside Christian Mission.
"It's really like a family, and when you lose one, everyone else suffers as well," Nina Moseley, Wayside Christian Mission chief operating officer, said. "It is difficult when we lose someone, and that's why we work so hard day in and day out to try to take care of people and get them the help that they need."
The annual event has been held for more than 20 years.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.