LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Christmas spirit was shared throughout the day by Wayside Christian Mission in downtown Louisville.
The nonprofit hosted its annual Christmas Extravaganza in the ballroom at Hotel Louisville. Members of Louisville's homeless community got to take part in two Christmas meals with ham, turkey and sides.
Organizers say it was tough putting the event together because of lack of volunteers.
"It's a good day and we're trying to give folks that are here in the shelter at Christmas time some good memories to take with them," Wayside Christian Mission Chief Operating Officer Nina Moseley said.
Many of those in attendance also brought their families.
