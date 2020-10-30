LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A WDRB in the Morning tradition continues this Halloween with WDRB Meteorologist Jude Redfield.
Each year Jude takes it upon himself to deliver the forecast in several different Halloween costumes.
On Friday, Jude started the morning as the iconic Bones Redfield. Dressed in a green spandex suit with a skelton taped to his body. Jude stands in front of a chroma-key wall so all that's visable is his face and the skelton.
During the second hour of the morning newscast Jude morphed into a bat and flew through the WDRB newsroom and over downtown Louisville.
We'll update this story throughout the morning as Jude reveals more costumes.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.