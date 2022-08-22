LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Our very own Lexie Ratterman isn't just talented at reporting. She also earned a blue ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair for her baking and decorating skills.
Lexie used six cookies to create an entire scene including Freddie Farm Bureau, a Ferris wheel and livestock.
And just in case she didn't win, she even included her own blue ribbon on the cookies.
Lexie took home the prize in the Small Cakes and Cookies division. The category was "Most Attractive Cookies."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.