LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The planned closure of the westbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge starts Friday night.
Crews will close the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 on the bridge for the weekend. Anyone heading from Louisville to New Albany, Indiana will need to take Interstate 65 and Interstate 265 as a detour.
The westbound lanes will be closed through 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26.
Crews will be removing paint containment systems and platforms.
Two eastbound lanes will stay open, including one on the top deck.
