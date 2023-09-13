LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday, Saturday and Sunday tickets are sold out for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville.
The PGA of America said in a news release Wednesday that a limited number of tickets remain for Thursday's opening round and practice rounds Monday through Wednesday.
The only available tickets for tournament rounds are available through Club PGA, the PGA's Premier Hospitality Club. And for practice rounds, kids under the age of 16 get in free with a ticketed adult.
Ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship, the course has been lengthened by about 100 yards, extending tee boxes on holes 1, 12, 14 and 18. No. 1 will play 50 yards longer while No. 12 can go 20 yards longer. And No. 14 can now be played as a 250-yard par three. The fairways and tee boxes have been completely redone with zeon zoysia. It will play a little firmer and faster than the previous grass.
Additionally, crews are in the middle of a large-scale renovation to the clubhouse and the green site on No. 13.
The 486-acre property sits off Shelbyville Road, just east of Interstate 265. Designed by Jack Nicklaus, it opened in 1986 and remains the No. 1-ranked course in Kentucky, according to Golf Digest.
Valhalla has also played host to many marquee events that drew national and international attention to Louisville:
- 1996 PGA Championship: Won by Mark Brooks
- 2000 PGA Championship: Won by Tiger Woods
- 2004 Senior PGA Championship: Won by Hale Irwin
- 2008 Ryder Cup: Won by the United States
- 2011 Senior PGA Championship: Won by Tom Watson
- 2014 PGA Championship: Won by Rory McIlroy
For more information on tickets and to buy yours today, click here.
Related Stories:
- Clubhouse renovation, reworked green site on No. 13 among final renovations to Valhalla ahead of 2024 PGA
- Changes to Valhalla Golf Club mostly completed for the 2024 PGA Championship
- PGA of America sells Valhalla Golf Club to Louisville investor group
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.