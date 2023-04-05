LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Catholic Charities of Louisville is gearing up to welcome dozens of new families to the city.
Over the next month, the nonprofit is expecting to welcome 140 new refugees to Louisville.
Tom Dunn, the nonprofit's migrant and refugee services housing coordinator, said the influx is due to several factors.
"We've really picked up this year. Resettlement is just still bouncing back from COVID as well as the cut numbers during the Trump administration," said Dunn.
On top of the increase, Dunn said finding enough housing has also been a challenge.
"The housing shortage has affected us. It is really hard right now to even find a three bedroom," he said.
When new families arrive in Louisville, Catholic Charities of Louisville helps place them in an apartment, if they do not have family that can house them.
The apartments come fully furnished with donated items including dishware, beds, plates and couches.
One apartment that staff set up on Wednesday in the Beechmont neighborhood also included a brand new crib for a newborn.
"They've gone through so much to get here. I'm sure it's just a relief to have everything in place," said Dunn. "All the forks and spoons are in the drawer, and if they get here late, they can just get right in bed."
It is a relief that Community Engagement Specialist Lay Cho knows personally.
Cho was born in a refugee camp in Thailand. As a child, he and his family escaped war and were granted relocation in Louisville.
"There was a lot of languages barriers, there was a lot of culture shock and we see that a lot with our clients as well," said Cho.
Cho has now lived in the states for nearly two decades. He said working with Catholic Charities of Louisville has helped him give back and help others going through similar transitions.
"Walking indoors, you see things are ready for you. You left your home with little to no items to carry. You and open the door and you see, 'Oh, we can call this place home,'" he said. "When they come in and they open the door, you see there are people that want you. There are people that want to welcome you."
Cho said having a place to call home helped him adjust to the other challenges of starting a new life in a foreign country, like the weather.
"Many of our clients come from a warm weather environment. When they arrive here, especially in the winter or fall, it's a little bit of a change and takes them a while to adjust," Cho said.
The nonprofit is currently in need of furniture donations. Items like couches and dinner tables are among the things needed most.
If you'd like to donate, you can schedule a pickup straight from your home by calling 502-636-9263.
Catholic Charities of Louisville is also hosting a furniture donation drive from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 29. You can drop off your items at the old St. Anthony Church located at 2220 West Market Street.
