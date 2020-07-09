LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Zion Baptist Church, in the Park DuValle neighborhood, held a drive-thru food giveaway in its parking lot to help families struggling because of the pandemic.
The west Louisville church hosted such a giveaway for the eighth time since the COVID-19 crisis started.
The Rev. A. Russell Awkard, pastor at the church, said the congregation wants to help people who have lost jobs and income because of the pandemic.
"First of all, we see there's a need in the community," Awkard said. "And we've been blessed with the support of our members and others throughout the community who have made donations of money as well as vegetables, this week, loaves of bread."
The church provided groceries to more than 70 families within the first hour of the drive-thru food giveaway.
