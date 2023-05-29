LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local church is taking its message to the streets, with the mission and vision of saving lives.
Like most churches, the doors at Greater Galilee Baptist Church on West Broadway in Louisville are open to everyone. But right across the street, the church wants to build a community center that will specifically target at-risk youth.
"I recently lost my son," said Jessica Boyd.
Boyd's son, Joshua, died from fentanyl poisoning eight months ago. But even before that, Boyd said, she lost him to the streets.
"So he went to prison for 12 years, and he got out and he passed away," she said.
Boyd said some of the problems were because her son and other youth didn't have anything to do, and there was a lack of resources in the city's Shawnee neighborhood, where the church is located.
"We don't have enough safe places and spaces in west Louisville for African-American children," said Dr. Eric Johnson, senior pastor at Greater Galilee Church.
Last month, the church broke ground on a community development center that will include a state-of-the-art basketball court, and more.
"We're going to do farmers markets here, because we are in the middle of a food desert here in west Louisville," Johnson said. "We're going to do educational opportunities here, summer camp, we'll be working, using this facility."
Johnson said the goal is to provide programs and resources for at-risk youth and their families.
"We want to reach in, touch as many people (that) has possibly want to be changed," he said. "That's our goal."
Boyd said that while she wasn't able to save her own son, she's using her time and resources to help save others.
"Coming up, he didn't have anything like this," she said. "That's what I'm gonna spend the rest of my life doing. Trying to help other kids and save, change lives."
The community center is scheduled to be finished before the end of the summer.
To donate to help the church build the center, click here. To learn more about Greater Galilee Church, click here.
