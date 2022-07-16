LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In honor of Black, Indigenous and People of Color Mental Health Month, a free minority mental health summit was held in west Louisville on Saturday.
The summit, held at St. Stephen Family Life Center, focused on conversations on breaking down the stigma around mental health.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was set to be the keynote speaker of the event, to share his personal struggles with mental health.
Seven Counties Services said Black and indigenous people are disproportionally affected and have fewer mental health services available.
"That has not gotten here just today. It's built over years over generations, so we have a lot of work to do, and having these conversations and bringing in important people to talk about how mental health or addictions have affected them personally, how they've accessed services and been able to improve the outcomes for their lives," Seven Counties Services President and CEO Abby Drane said.
