DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some families who lost their homes in the western Kentucky tornadoes in December just got the keys to their new temporary homes, signifying a step towards recovery.
A look at April Jennings' apartment building shows wood where her window would have been and a hole where debris flew through her living room. In her backyard, the remnants of what used to be a row of buildings that were taken out and trees sliced in half. There's also a nearby factory building Jennings said exploded during the tornado.
Jennings and her two kids sheltered through the tornado in their laundry room.
"'I love you, it's OK. I love you, its OK,' and then it was gone," Jennings said.
Tornado sirens could be heard in a video she recorded for her best friends just 15 minutes before it hit.
"We were basically in a ball," she said. "I had Corbin, my youngest, and her, and then they had the cat and I just grabbed them and all I could do was pray."
Her family walked out of the house on Dec. 10 to find trees blocking roads, holes in roofs and Christmas ornaments in the backyard.
"We heard that when that exploded, it was like a bomb went off," said Jennings.
For nearly seven weeks, her family has lived 40 miles away from home. Her daughter, a high school senior, driving in each day for school.
"It took a while to even process anything, and so I felt like I was numb," she said.
But on Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear helped unlock a new future, handing over the keys to a brand new travel trailer to live in at the Pennyrile State Park in Dawson Springs.
"I had no idea what it would be like," Jennings said. "So here I just think we'll just be able to heal and be OK. I think that's the biggest thing ... we're OK."
It's a place for her family to feel safe, resettle and refocus on life moving forward.
"I just have to be strong for them," she said. "I let them know it's going to be OK, focus on graduating ... stuff that helps keep your mind off what's going on."
A newfound sense of relief in a warm place, fireplace and all, for Jennings and her family to sleep sound again.
Ten travel trailers were given to families in Dawson Springs on Friday, with another 10 going to families in Mayfield.
The trailers are among a total of 200 trailers made available through the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, which is working to get families out of temporary hotel rooms or state parks into a "medium-term" shelter, such as the trailers.
