FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of western Kentucky families without homes after December's tornadoes are getting new travel trailers.
Through House Bill five, the Kentucky General Assembly was able to allocate a total of $200 million dollars for tornado relief. Of those funds, $15 million will be used for what's been coined medium-term shelter.
"This is that middle step," Gov. Beshear said.
Although it's not a full-sized house, the Commonwealth Sheltering Program will get people out of temporary hotel rooms or state parks.
"It's hard to put it into words the devastation in the people that have been misplaced," Rep. Richard Heath, R-Mayfield, said.
The sheltering program bought 200 travel trailers that will be dispersed through the 16 counties impacted. Starting in Mayfield, 20 of them will be move-in ready on Friday.
Mayfield’s Rep. Heath says there’s 400 homes gone from the tornadoes. It is the first place families are getting a tractor trailer tomorrow. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/NFDAnBTv8f— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) January 27, 2022
"This is how we ensure these communities remain intact," Beshear said.
Each trailer is state-of-the-art, ranging from 27 to 36 feet long, with an average cost of $38,000.
"This is going to help so many people who are not sure what their options would be," Bowling Green's Rep. Patti Minter said.
GOOD NEWS | Travel trailers for Western Ky tornado displaced families! This is an example of one of the “medium term” housing options provided through HB5 a $200 million tornado relief package. (Thread) @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/CTRgRK0eQ7— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) January 27, 2022
Families with school-aged children will be first priority, considering many people have stayed out of town following the tornadoes because there are limited places to stay. Meaning many children have to ride a bus in for school.
"This is essential for them to be able to stay in their communities that they love and they raise children in," Rep. Jim Gooch, R-Dawson Springs, said.
Kentucky's Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said the trailers are separate from FEMA assistance and a great collaboration to meet a shelter issue now.
"It's not that we're not used to responding, we're not used to responding to an event on this level," Dossett said.
FEMA has its own direct housing initiative, so people need to apply for FEMA assistance first, then if they're denied they will be directed to the Commonwealth Sheltering Program.
The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance if Friday, Feb. 11. For more information on how to apply for FEMA assistance click here.
Related Stories:
- Deadline approaches for western Kentucky storm victims to apply for federal assistance
- How to help victims impacted by the tornadoes in western Kentucky
- Beshear launches website providing relief resources for western Kentucky tornado survivors
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.