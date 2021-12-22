LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday launched a new website to help survivors of the western Kentucky tornadoes.
The website will serve as a resource for them to find everything they need in one place, including information on how to apply for unemployment, long-term housing, and submitting claims to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Those needing help with applying for FEMA assistance can also call 800-621-3362.
There is also information on storm debris disposal, where to get a hot meal, how to replace your driver's license, mental health resources, and how others can help those trying to rebuild.
More than 9,700 people have already applied for federal assistance, Beshear said. FEMA has approved around $3.6 million.
Beshear said the website will be updated as information is revised or made available. To access the website, click here.
As of Wednesday, 122,193 donations had been made to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, totaling about $27 million. Click here to donate.
Related Stories:
- How to help victims impacted by the tornadoes in western Kentucky
- Kentucky Bourbon Benefit auction and Ky. Distillers raise $4.5 million for tornado relief
- Loads of toys, gifts head to western Kentucky Tuesday for the kids 'who have lost so much'
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.