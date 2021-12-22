LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In true Kentucky spirit, an online bourbon auction raised millions of dollars for tornado victims in western Kentucky.
The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit raised about $4.5 million after Tuesday night's live auction presented by the Kentucky Distiller's Association, the Bourbon Crusaders and Fred Minnick.
Rare bottles and barrels of bourbon were auctioned to the highest bidder. Exclusive bourbon experiences at some of the most famous distilleries were also up for grabs.
The item that brought in the highest bid is a personal experience hand selecting a private barrel of 19-Year Willett Family Estate Bourbon.
It sold for $401,000, but the second place bidder told the auction that if another experience was offered, they would match the bid.
On Wednesday morning, the Willett Distillery made a second experience available, according to Kentucky Distiller's president Eric Gregory. So another $401,000 was added to the $2.9 million initial total.
Gregory said distillers in Kentucky had already donated more than $1 million. "It was a Herculean effort in 11 days, but the people of western Kentucky need it. They deserve it."
Other notable items from the auction include a Louder Than Life 2022 Top Shelf VIP package that went for $3,300. An Old Rip Van Winkle 23-year decanter sold for $44,000.
A one-of-a-kind Angel's Envy Cask Strength Bourbon Single Barrell plus in-person private selection experience went for $135,000. A Four Roses extra aged private barrel and premium experience with Master Distiller Brent Elliott sold for $279,000. To see all the lots offered at the auction, click here.
The money raised is going to the state's Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Donations are still being accepted online. Click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.