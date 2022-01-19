LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been more than a month since tornadoes swept through parts of western Kentucky, leaving a path of destruction. Federal assistance is still available for those who suffered damage because of the storms, but the deadline to apply is approaching.
Homeowners and renters have until Feb. 11 to apply. Grants from FEMA and low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are also available for people living in several affected counties across the state.
"I've been here for a month now, and I can tell so much difference. The recovery is obviously underway," said Troy York, who has been representing FEMA in Bowling Green, Kentucky. "FEMA will stay here as long as it takes to complete the recovery process."
FEMA grants don't have to be repaid and applying for the assistance is free.
"They shouldn't be too concerned about whether they think their damage is severe enough," York said. "They need to fill out the application anyway."
Applications can be submitted online by clicking here. Applicants can also call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA app.
Homeowners or renters who have already applied for assistance but disagree with FEMA's decision can file an appeal within 60 days for them to review the case. More information about filing an appeal can be found by clicking here.
