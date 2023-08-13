LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known and beloved Kentucky broadcast journalist has died, according to Louisville Public Media.
Rick Howlett died on Saturday night, reported by Louisville Public Media. Howell, 62, worked as a radio host and newscaster in Kentucky since 1984.
Howlett first joined Louisville Public Media in 2001 and was a host on 89.3 WFPL.
"He was a trusted voice for our community, and he was beloved by his family and colleagues," 89.3 WFPL News Louisville posted on Facebook. "We miss him dearly and remember him for his kindness, intelligence, humor and professionalism."
Last year, he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and transitioned to palliative care earlier this month.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.