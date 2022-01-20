LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Wildlife officials are asking for help after the death of two pet rabbits in Jefferson County.
A lab confirmed the two animals died from rabbit hemorrhagic disease, the same strain that killed rabbits in more than a dozen states since 2020. Now, officials are asking the public to report any encounters with sick or dead wild rabbits.
According to Kentucky Wildlife officials, the RHDV2 strain kills up to 80% of infected animals. A rabbit may die with not much warning and in a few days after being infected.
The disease isn't known to affect people or other animals.
To report a sick or deceased rabbit, call Kentucky Fish and Wildlife at 1-800-858-1549 or email them at Info.Center@ky.gov.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.