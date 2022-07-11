LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Superheroes surprised patients Monday at Norton Children's Hospital.
For the last five years, window-washers at Pro Clean International have donned costumes to lift the spirits of children at the hospital in downtown Louisville.
After first dressing up as Santa Claus and elves, the window-washers switched to superheroes. The reaction was overwhelming, according to Pro clean International CEO Joe Haist.
Superhero Window Washers 1.jpg
Superhero Window Washers stopped by Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, Ky. on July 11, 2022.
Superhero Window Washers 2.jpg
Superhero Window Washers stopped by Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, Ky. on July 11, 2022.
Superhero Window Washers 3.jpg
Superhero Window Washers stopped by Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, Ky. on July 11, 2022.
Superhero Window Washers 4.jpg
Superhero Window Washers stopped by Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, Ky. on July 11, 2022.
Superhero Window Washers 5.jpg
Superhero Window Washers stopped by Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, Ky. on July 11, 2022.
Superhero Window Washers 6.jpg
Superhero Window Washers stopped by Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, Ky. on July 11, 2022.
Superhero Window Washers 7.jpg
Superhero Window Washers stopped by Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, Ky. on July 11, 2022.
Superhero Window Washers 11.jpg
Superhero Window Washers stopped by Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, Ky. on July 11, 2022.
Superhero Window Washers 14.jpg
Superhero Window Washers stopped by Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, Ky. on July 11, 2022.
Haist calls it one part window cleaning and one part "being there for people."
Wearing costumes like Superman, Batman, Ironman, Deadpool and other superheroes, the window-washers drop by to see surprised patients.
"You can see them, they're in pain and then they look over at you and they smile," Haist said. "That's when you know the magic is happening.
"There's a brief moment you can take them out of that world, give them a bit of happiness."
Emmett Ramser, chief administrative officer of Norton Children's Hospital, said it's an uplifting day for everyone at the hospital.
"It's important for the children and the families," Ramser said. "They have a great time, it's a surprise."
It takes around two to three days for all the windows to be cleaned on the building.
