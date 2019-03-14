LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parts of the Louisville have experienced damage due to strong storms that are moving through the area.
A portion of the facade of a parking garage at the Norton Women's and Children's Hospital on Dutchman's Lane, near Brown's Lane, was damaged Thursday afternoon. According to Rick Tonini, a spokesman for the St. Matthews Fire Department, strong winds apparently caused material on the side of the garage to come loose at about 1 p.m.
No one was hurt, but some vehicles were damaged by flying debris.
The area is blocked off now.
Tonini said the garage is structurally sound and is not in danger of collapse.
