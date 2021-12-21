LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular holiday event in Louisville has been extended for six more days in Louisville.
“The response has been simply overwhelming,” said Brooke Pardue, CEO of Parks Alliance of Louisville.
The Winter Woods Spectacular, a half-mile drive through Iroquois Park, features "millions of twinkling lights" and holiday displays with music.
"We listened to our fans, and are offering extra dates so more people can experience what has become a new holiday tradition for so many," Pardue said. "Choose one of our six extra days and take a night off after Christmas with the perfect, low-stress family event.”
A sensory-friendly night will be offered on Sunday, Dec. 26 from to 5 to 6 p.m.
The show takes place rain or shine from 6 to 10 p.m. through New Year's Day. Tickets start at $35 per car.
