LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Iroquois Park is already planning for the holidays.

Winter Woods Spectacular will be a walk-thru event this year instead of a drive-thru as it'd been in the past.

People will be able to enjoy millions of lights twinkling to favorite holiday songs.

A sensory night is also planned this year for people on the autism spectrum.

Winter Woods Spectacular runs from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1. 

Tickets go on sale Sept. 1. Adults are $15, seniors 65 and older are $12, children are $10 and kids under the age of 3 are free.

