LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Iroquois Park is already planning for the holidays.
Winter Woods Spectacular will be a walk-thru event this year instead of a drive-thru as it'd been in the past.
Winter Woods Spectacular is a fun family-friendly event. Here are our pricing details for this year's event since we have changed to a walk-thru. Tickets go on sale on September 1st!Adult $15Seniors 65+: $12Child: $102 and under are free pic.twitter.com/zk7fSaShsa— Winter Woods Spectacular (@WinterWoodsSpec) August 18, 2022
People will be able to enjoy millions of lights twinkling to favorite holiday songs.
A sensory night is also planned this year for people on the autism spectrum.
Winter Woods Spectacular runs from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 1. Adults are $15, seniors 65 and older are $12, children are $10 and kids under the age of 3 are free.
