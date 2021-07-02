LYNDON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wish’s Drugs on Whipps Mill Road is closing after more than six decades in business.
The legendary Lyndon pharmacy is offering deep discounts on anything inside, in order to clear out the store before Aug. 3. That gives the owner some time to clean up and turn the keys over before the lease is up.
Frank Wishnia said he made the difficult decision to close the pharmacy after Walgreens made him “a very good offer.” All of the prescriptions and records have been transferred over to the Walgreens at 520 Lyndon Lane. There are posters plastered on the pharmacy doors and walls explaining the change, and patients have been notified by mail.
If you’ve never been inside Wish’s Drugs, it’s 10,800 square feet packed with everything from office supplies and Christmas decorations, to Aspirin and liquor.
“People often walk in and say we have everything. They didn’t seem to realize the store was so big,” said the second-generation owner.
The Wishnia family opened the pharmacy on Dec. 1, 1957. It moved from Louisville to Lyndon and has expanded several times over the years.
“We've been around 64 years,” Wishnia said. “When my parents opened the store, it was so far out in the country that the delivery people wouldn't deliver the magazines here. They'd deliver them to Shelbyville Road, and my parents picked them up on the way here."
Wishnia went to school to become a pharmacist and follow in his father’s footsteps by taking over the store.
“This is my dream. This was a dream come true,” he said, choking back emotions.
The decision to close down his dream was not an easy one to make. The lease was coming up, and the pandemic was rough on the mom and pop shop. On top of that, Wishnia felt like it was just the right time.
“It's bittersweet,” he said. “Because I won't have the responsibility, and I won't have to go to bed worrying about my customers if something happens to me. I won't have to worry about my family if something happens to me, with this big responsibility I'd be leaving them.”
Wishnia said all of Wish’s employees were offered jobs with Walgreens. And when the store closes, he doesn’t plan to retire. Wishnia said he’s taking the necessary steps to transfer to Walgreens as a pharmacist so he can continue serving his faithful customers.
“Lyndon has been great to us,” Wishnia said. “I know several generations older than myself and several generations younger than myself come here. So there's a lot of generations that this effects.”
The discounts will continue until everything in the store is gone. Wishnia said he plans to close the doors permanently by Aug. 3.
