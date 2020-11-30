LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With remote learning now in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Albany High School has canceled its traditional snow days.
New Albany High School Principal Dr. Michelle Ginkins announced the change in an email to parents Monday. In previous years, if the district called off school due to snow, those days were made up during the scheduled two-week spring break.
"Now that we are a district that provides students with devices, we are planning to count all snow days as an instructional day per Indiana Department of Education e-Learning guidelines," Ginkins said via email.
Students will be given three school days to complete all of their e-learning day assignments.
