LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Western Kentucky University President Dr. Timothy Caboni said he is ready to have students back on campus for the fall semester.
The university is allowing students to reserve their date for orientation, which they're still planning to have in-person, on the WKU website.
"Now to you Hilltoppers continuing your education, I want to be clear. We will return, in-person, to campus this fall," Caboni said. "We don't know exactly yet what that will look like, but we remain committed to returning to as much normalcy as possible, and providing you the full WKU experience."
Caboni said the spring class will still have a commencement ceremony on Sept. 19.
He's not the only one who wants students back on campus this fall. Notre Dame recently announced that the start of their semester will be in August.
Earlier this month, the University of Kentucky said it plans to resume in-person classes on its Lexington campus for the fall semester staring in August, but it's still working to decide how the coronavirus pandemic will affect the fall semester.
The University of Louisville also plans to return to regular campus operations for the fall semester. The university recently announced the creation of three separate committees to prepare for the upcoming fall semester. U of L officials say those committees have already begun meeting to develop plans for the semester.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.