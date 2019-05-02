LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is facing a felony charge after police say she assaulted an 82-year-old woman handing out literature outside Kentucky's only abortion clinic.
According to a criminal summons, the incident took place on April 12, outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center on West Market Street, near South 2nd Street.
Police say an 82-year-old woman walked toward 31-year-old Janaya Gregory and tried to hand her a flier.
According to the summons, Gregory ignored her at first, then turned around and "charged" at her, bumping her with her body and causing her to fall backward, hitting her head on the concrete.
The elderly woman's femur was broken as a result of the alleged assault. Police say she required surgery and will have to undergo extensive rehab.
Witnesses on the scene were able to write down Gregory's license plate number before she got in her vehicle and drove away.
Gregory was charged with second-degree assault.
Police will not comment on the type of literature the victim was handing out, but the Kentucky Right to Life Association posted on social media that one of its members was assaulted outside the clinic on April 12.
According to the post, she has since had surgery and is said to be recovering.
