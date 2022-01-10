LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 36-year-old Louisville woman died after being found shot inside a crashed vehicle last week in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Second Division responded to a reported crash at 38th and Bank streets around 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, according to department spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Once on scene, police found a woman inside a vehicle who had been shot. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not initially thought to be life-threatening. But the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the woman, identified as Jakia Holt, 36, died at the hospital Saturday, Jan. 8, of multiple gunshot wounds.
Police believe the shooting happened at Northwestern Parkway and Bank Street and that the man driving the vehicle Holt was found in had also been shot but fled the scene at 38th and Bank streets.
As of last Monday, LMPD had no suspects in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted online, here.
