LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died Tuesday night in motorcycle crash in southwest Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police Department Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a motorcycle collided with a Cadillac around 9:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Lamborne Boulevard, which is just south of Third Street Road.
A female passenger of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the motorcycle was alert and talking when he was transported to University Hospital.
The driver of the Cadillac wasn't injured.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
