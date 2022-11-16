LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after a crash in Elizabethtown.
Elizabethtown Police say the crash happened shortly before 11:00 P.M. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Public Information Officer John Thomas says a woman was driving a 2002 Ford Focus westbound when she crossed into the eastbound lanes of Ring Road and hit a 1998 Chevrolet SUV head on.
The driver of the Ford Focus died at the scene.
A passenger in the Ford Focus and the man driving the Chevrolet SUV were transported to the University of Louisville hospital with severe injuries.
The Elizabethtown Police Department is investigating the collision. At this time, it's unclear why the Ford Focus crossed into the opposing lanes of traffic.
