LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington dog born with spina bifida and confined to a wheelchair now has a home, thanks to a Kentucky rescue organization.
According to a report by LEX 18, Emmerson the German Shepherd was adopted by a Virginia woman, Alyssa White, who drove nine hours to pick her up.
Paws 4 the Cause was the rescue organization that united White with her new pup.
"It was overwhelming," said Anita Spreitzer, general manager of Paws 4 the Cause. "Kathryn and I both cried. From the minute I met that puppy, I knew she was going to go on to bigger and great things."
Emmerson is now settling into her new life in Virginia with her mom and the other dogs in the house.
"I knew it from the moment I saw her, I thought, 'She's definitely going to be my dog,'" White said.
Spreitzer says White is just the right new owner for the pup. White already has two dogs, Beau and Scout. Scout only has three legs -- but that hasn't stopped him from becoming an adventurous dog, according to White.
White says she has the same goal for Emmerson.
"Sometimes she might get thrown in my backpack, and that's okay, but I want people to see: if they're active, they can definitely do it with a special needs dog," she told LEX 18.
She's also planning to set up an Instagram account for Emmerson, so she can keep sharing her inspiring story.
"Emmerson is a perfect example -- and so is my other dog, Scout -- that they can really conquer anything they put their minds to," she said.
Paws 4 the Cause continues to care for other dogs with disabilities.
