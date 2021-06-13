LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was airlifted to a hospital Friday to be treated for a lower back injury after riding a water coaster at Holiday World.
The woman reported back pain after riding the Cheetah Chase water coaster at Splashin' Safari, a park spokesperson told WDRB News on Sunday. She was "alert and talking with staff," the spokesperson said, but was hospitalized out of an abundance of caution.
Holiday World could not provide an update on the woman's condition as of Sunday afternoon.
The water coaster was inspected and deemed to be working normally. No other injuries were reported.
This injury at Holiday World happened less than a week after a woman was hospitalized and later died after being found unresponsive on the amusement park's The Voyage rollercoaster.
Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck told WDRB News it will be several weeks before they will know what caused the death of Dawn R. Jankovic, 47, of Brunswick, Ohio.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.