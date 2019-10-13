LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Thousands of athletes are ready to compete for an Ironman medal. For one athlete, it will be her first time competing after learning to swim just a few years ago.
Stephanie Fish is reluctant to call herself an athlete.
"I'm the kid that was picked last in gym. Could barely run two miles," said Fish.
But she found a love for running in high school, and never looked back.
"Running really became a passion for me," she said.
Before long, Fish started adding in biking to her fitness routine and was tempted to tackle a triathalon, but one thing held her back.
"There's no way I could do a triathalon. I don't know how to swim," said Fish.
Hard to believe for someone with the last name Fish. But about four years ago, she decided to learn.
"I went and met with a swim coach to kind of learn how to swim because I never even put my face in the water," said Fish.
Now she's diving into her first Ironman along with thousands of other elite endurance athletes. For Fish, who started training the Monday after Derby, it's become a part-time job spending 30 plus hours a week finding a way to fit in workouts.
"Sometimes you have those 5am workouts and sometimes you have to jump in the pool or on your bike at 8pm," she said.
But when it comes down to finishing, she knows it takes a different type of strength.
"I feel like Ironman is 90% mental, 10% physical," said Fish. "You have to be crazy to do it but you have to have a good mental status to get through it."
Besides the finish line, Fish says she's most looking forward to seeing friends and family along the route.
She'll also be keeping an eye out for the turtle she recently found during a training ride-- her mascot for race day.
"The turtle wins the race. Think about the turtle and the hare. Pace. Slow your pace down Steph. The turtle is your good luck charm."
Once Fish finishes she's ready to take a little bit of a break from training, but not long. She's already signed up for a 25K trail race in April.
