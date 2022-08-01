LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A masked man wielding pepper spray and a taser was at Cherokee Park over the weekend.
Louisville Metro Police confirmed it received reports of this happening over the weekend.
According to police, the man approached at least three people — men and women — on trails in the park.
LMPD said it happened on Friday and Saturday between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Witnesses say they were approached by a man with dark skin wearing dark clothing and an N-95 mask.
A woman, who asked to stay anonymous out of fear or retaliation from the accused attacker, told WDRB she was out for a hike on the trail Friday evening.
The victim said the suspect was walking in the opposite direction, and approached her in a "methodic" way. He sprayed her with what she believes is bear spray. The woman said she ducked, and that's when the man attempted to hit her with a knife or taser.
The woman said she was able to run away, and the man chased her for a period of time. He eventually stopped as she continued to run for another mile and waved down a stranger who let her get in his car. There, she called police as the man drove her back to her parked car.
The victim described the man as a black male in his late 30s or early 40s and wore a black jacket, sleeves tucked into the jacket, and jeans. He was not wearing a mask when she was attacked.
Pictures provided to WDRB show the bear spray the victim said she wiped off her body. Another picture shows a burn the woman said she sustained from the spray.
Police believe he was trying to pepper spray or tase people. All of those people were able to run away and weren't hurt.
LMPD says it has increased patrols and the area and is still trying to identify the man.
