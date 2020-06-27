LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman killed during a shooting on Dixie Highway near Hale Avenue and had her vehicle stolen has been identified as 57-year-old Vicki Betts.
Police say Betts was shot and killed Friday morning around 10:28 a.m. near Hopeful Way and Hale Avenue. She was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Jennifer Kemp, 31, was arrested late Friday afternoon in connection with the shooting. Police said Kemp took Betts' vehicle, a black 2019 Honda Fit, and fled the scene with Kemp's 1-year-old child. Kemp's 1-year-old child, who was with her and was believed to be in danger, is now safe, LMPD said.
Anyone who may have additional information on the case is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD, or MetroSafe at 502-574-7111.
