LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new medical facility is now open off Bardstown Road with two women running the show.
Derby City Medical Partners held its grand opening Saturday and Dr. Latonya Banks and Dr. Dawn Sheehan, who are both nurse practitioners, own and operate the facility.
Both women say they are eager to serve children and adults in the community.
The medical facility located near the Gardiner Lane Shopping Center is equipped with a lab and several clinical exam rooms.
"Having our support system with us just made it a lot easier to tackle this task," said Banks. "And just as Dawn said, our goal is to go into the community and partner with the schools and the churches so that we can improve the health of the community."
"We are definitely blessed to serve anyone who needs us," Sheehan said.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.