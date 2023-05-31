LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Woodford Reserve released the 2023 edition of its annual high-proof expression bourbon.
Woodford Reserve Batch Proof is a limited edition bourbon. It's 124.7 proof and part of the Master's Collection series.
According to a news release, the Batch Proof showcases a range of sweet aromatics, fruit, spice, wood and grain characteristics at its purest form.
“The trademark flavors of Woodford Reserve are even more pronounced – and more bold – in this celebrated annual release,” Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said in a news release. “It’s a high-proof bourbon with complex flavors.”
The limited-edition collection is available in select U.S. markets. The suggested retail price is $129.99. Limited quantities are available at Woodford Reserve Distillery.
