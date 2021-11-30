LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new bridge is taking shape on Brownsboro Road.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shared images on social media Tuesday showing workers pouring and smoothing the concrete.
Another bridge is coming together! Last month, the I-Move crew poured and flattened a new bridge deck on Brownsboro Road.Here’s some shots of the team getting the job done. @KYTCDistrict5 pic.twitter.com/IJcTAT4anm— I-Move Kentucky (@IMoveKY) November 30, 2021
The old bridge over Interstate 71 was demolished earlier this year.
The work is part of the I-Move project, which includes improvements to four major sections of I-265, I-71 and I-64.
The entire project is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2023.
