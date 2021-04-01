LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A worker died Thursday at McKesson Corp.'s massive Shepherdsville, Kentucky, warehouse dedicated to shipping COVID-19 vaccines.
The Bullitt County Coroner's Office confirmed a 26-year-old man was found in one of the chilling units at the facility at 170 Clermont Road around 6:15 a.m.
The coroner's office said the death is being investigated as an overdose.
Final determination is pending the results of toxicology tests.
McKesson’s senior manager of corporate public relations hasn’t responded to inquiries from WDRB News on Thursday. The Kentucky Labor Cabinet, which investigates workplace accidents, did not respond to an inquiry either.
McKesson set up shop last fall in the warehouse to store and ship COVID-19 vaccines, some of which need to be stored at extremely cold temperatures. The warehouse was chosen for proximity to UPS' global air hub at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
