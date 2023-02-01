LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wounded veteran got a decked out surprised.
Almost a year ago, a group of Jeff Wyler employees created the "Jeff Wyler Family First" committee to come up with ideas that could give back to the community.
On Wednesday, they gave away a 2020 Toyota 4Rrunner, decked out in camo and American flags, to Trampus Miller, a wounded veteran.
Miller joined the army while working in Wolfe County in 2005 and was deployed to Iraq in 2008. He was seriously injured from a roadside bomb, which took his left leg, caused multiple lacerations and knocked out most of his teeth.
Miller also suffered an infection that lasted three years and had four surgeries completed. He was awarded the combat infantry badge after being honorably discharged.
Miller also has a 17-year-old special needs son that he takes care of by himself.
Before getting the car, Miller was driving a 2005 Camry with more than 350,000 miles on it.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.