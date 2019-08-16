LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A "wrestling match" at the Kentucky State Fair took down a WDRB anchor.
WWE Superstar tag team Heavy Machinery got a challenge from WDRB News at 4 anchor Gil Corsey to participate in a wrestling match at the Kentucky State Fair. But this wrestling match was all thumbs -- literally.
Gil is no match for WWE wrestlers Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic. The two have a combined weight of nearly 700 pounds and are vocal about their fondness for steaks and weights. So Gil called in backup. He invited WDRB in the Morning's Candyce Clifft to be an impartial referee, and he brought Sterling Riggs in as a partner to divide and conquer.
But after all the hype, Gil seemed to be stalling. As the thumb wrestling match was just about to start, Gil decided everyone needed to use hand sanitizer. After a second false start, he insisted everyone moisturize with a little lotion. Then it was game on.
Both wrestlers locked hands with our WDRB anchors and proceeded with the pre-match reciting of "One, two, three, four, I declare a thumb war!" Then it took only seconds for Gil to be pinned and fall to the floor in a writhing heap, after being crushed by Tucker Knight!
The match was all in good fun. Heavy Machinery stopped in Louisville to help WDRB let people know that WWE Smackdown Live is moving to FOX Fridays this fall.
Stop by the WDRB booth in the air conditioned lobby of the North Wing every day during the Kentucky State Fair. You can meet Snow Fox, take selfies with your favorite WDRB personalities or charge up your phones at our charging station.
